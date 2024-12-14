Live
Just In
Teacher Manga Rani selected for national workshop
The workshop aims to foster educational excellence and leadership in school environments
Rajamahendravaram: The headmistress of Nagaraja Municipal Primary School in Rajahmundry Moturi Manga Rani has been selected to participate in a prestigious content development workshop organised by the National Centre for School Leadership (NCSL-NUEPA) from December 17 to 20 in Delhi.
The workshop, “Pedagogical Leadership for Enhancing Student Capabilities,” aims to foster educational excellence and leadership in school environments. Manga Rani’s selection for this event highlights her commitment to improving the academic potential of students in government schools.
Manga Rani has achieved a significant honour by being the sole teacher selected from Andhra Pradesh to participate in this national-level workshop. District School Education Officer (DSEO) Kandi Vasudeva Rao handed over the official selection order to Manga Rani and lauded her for bringing pride to both Andhra Pradesh and East Godavari district. Urban Range Deputy Inspector of Schools B Dilip Kumar and Urban MEO-2 Rama Rajani also congratulated her on this remarkable achievement.