Teachers felicitate their student

Puttaparthi: Mynaa Swamy, who is a historian, journalist and author, alumni of the local government school, was felicitated by his High School teachers here on Tuesday, on the occasion of Teachers Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Mynaa Swamy lauded the contribution of his teachers in moulding him to what he is today. Going down the memory lane of his high school days, Swamy spoke of the love and affection that was existed during his high school days. Expressing displeasure at the present state of affairs, Swamy said the special relations are missing today as well as the commitment in many teachers. Teachers praised Mynaa Swamy for authoring a book on Vijayanagar empire with particular focus on Lepakshi Veerabhadralayam. The book titled ‘Architecture and Art of Vijayanagara Lepakshi’ has gained considerable popularity. Retired Principal Raghurami Reddy and retired teachers Govinda Reddy, Krishnamurthy, Vijayakumar, Subrahmanyam, Mohammed Ali, Venkata Reddy and others participated in the programme.