Teachers play pivotal role in implementation of NEP : Professor TV Kattimani

Vizianagaram: The new National Education Policy (NEP) should ignite the minds of the students and it should drive them towards progress and prosperity, said Professor TV Kattimani, Vice-Chancellor of Central Tribal University of AP and member of New Education Policy (NEP) draft committee.

On Friday he participated as the key speaker in a webinar organised by the State unit Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, he stressed the onus on implementation of the new education policy lies in the dedicated involvement of the teaching fraternity in the country.

"The new education policy is a blend of our traditional values in learning about our geography, rivers, folklore, culture and about our own habitat," he added.

The NEP is supposed to ignite young minds to know about our way of life. More than 300 participants from different fields participated in the webinar. University Special officer Prof H Lajipathi Rai and AO Dr NV Suryanarayana also participated.