Teachers shape your lives, Collector tells students

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): District Collector K Madhavi Latha stated that mother gives birth while teacher gives life and everyone has to respect such teachers. The district administration will extend full support to teachers in the effective management of schools, she added.

Teachers Day programme was organised on Monday at Venkateswara Anam Kala Kendram in Rajamahendravaram. Collector Madhavi Latha, MP Margani Bharat Ram, RUDA Chairperson M Sharmila Reddy, DCCB Chairman Akula Veerraju, DEO Abraham and others garlanded the statue of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

The Collector has felicitated as many as 29 teachers, who were selected as the best teachers in the district, on the occasion. The Collector said that she felt fortunate to have the opportunity to honour the teachers. She said that the State government is giving top priority to education and providing quality education. The provision of infrastructure and additional classrooms has been undertaken in 675 schools in the second phase, she added.

MP Bharat said that teacher is the god after parents. DCCB Chairman Akula Veeraju and Sharmila Reddy also spoke on the occasion.

Rajamahendravaram Division Deputy Education Officer Thirumala Das, Urban Range DI B Dilip Kumar, Kadiyam MEO Lajapathi Roy, Seethanagaram MEO Swami Naik, Rajanagaram MEO Ramanna Dora, State Headmasters Association president Ramana Rao, Joint Secretaries K Satyanarayana, M Rama Rao, CRPs Jayanthi Sastri, J Srinivasa Rao were present.