Teachers to boycott Teachers Day fete

Vijayawada: For the first time, the teachers of various associations have decided to boycott the felicitation programme to be organised by the state government as part of Teachers' Day on September 5.

It may be recalled that Teachers' Day specifies their duties and asserts their rights. The day raises awareness of the various problems relating to hiring, training, education and teaching. They are honoured for conquering these challenges and recognising their success.

The teachers representatives on Saturday said they had decided to boycott celebrations of such an important day in protest against the "anti-teachers policies and introduction of facial recognition attendance system of the state government".

They alleged that false police cases were being booked against them. Police officials were frequently visiting their house causing embarrassment. Despite several representations, their problems, including the Central Pension Scheme, has not been resolved. The Chief Minister during his padayatra had promised to do away with CPS, they reminded.

APTF president Ch Manjula and general secretary K Bhanumurthy said that the government was insisting on compulsory attendance with facial recognition app without improving the network. The government also failed to take into consideration the suggestions of teachers in promotions and transfers.

Majority of teachers are expressing concern over prevailing uncertainty over their attendance as in some areas the network was not strong enough to use the app. As a result, it has become time consuming exercise. Either a strong network should be provided, or a separate face recognition device should be installed in every school, they demanded.