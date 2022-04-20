Tearing off Kakani Govardhan Reddy flexis deepens rift in YSRCP

Nellore: Tearing down of flex boards welcoming the minister K Govardhan Reddy and others arranged at the AC Subba Reddy centre here added to the political tensions in the ruling YSRCP in the district. This is the second time that the flexi boards arranged welcoming the new minister were damaged as on Sunday too, unidentified persons torn off flexi boards installed at various places in the city were damaged when he arrived in the city for the first time after swearing-in.



Banners featuring images of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, ZP chairperson Anam Arunamma, Venkatagiri MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and his family members were installed at Anam Centre under the supervision of Anam Ranga Mayoor Reddy in view of minister's visit to pay floral tributes to the statue of AC Subba Reddy.

Unidentified persons tore off the flex banners on Sunday morning allegedly after Ranga Mayoor and others left the place to check arrangements for the programme. They are suspecting the role of the followers of former minister Anil Kumar Yadav. Ranga Mayoor Reddy, son of late legislator Anam Vivekananda Reddy, openly blamed former minister Anil Kumar for the incident. He alleged that flex banners of his father put up during his death anniversary were also removed.

Similarly, some miscreants damaged the flex boards of Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy installed on his birthday at Haranathpuram junction in the city on Tuesday.

Prabhakar Reddy is in-charge for Prakasam and Kurnool districts and considered to be very close to the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. He usually maintains distance from Nellore politics, and was upset over removal of his banner at Haranathapuram junction. Sources said Prabhakar Reddy may take the incident to the notice of high command.

Meanwhile, former minister Anil Kumar Yadav also expressed surprise over the removal Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy's banner and alleged that some miscreants have removed the banner to create differences among YSRCP leaders. Anil Kumar, who is against installing flex banners including his own in Nellore city constituency as part of making Nellore plastic free city, demanded the police to identify the miscreants and take stern action against them.

Incidentally, Govardhan Reddy said during meet-the-press on Tuesday that some anti-social elements are damaging the banners to create rift among the YSRCP leaders.