Techno-cultural fest ‘INFINITUS-2024’ concludes

Neerukonda (Guntur district): The four-day INFINITUS-2024, national level techno-cultural fest, organised by SRM-AP concluded here on Sunday. The fest aimed at fostering creativity, talent, inclusivity, and technological innovation allowed students to showcase their talents, where they competed, learned and thrived in an environment that celebrates diversity, unity and boundless possibilities.

The national-level extravaganza was filled with an exhilarating journey of cultural activities including Western and classical music, dance, theatre performances, fashion walks, creative arts segments, quiz competitions, E-sports tournaments, photography contests, and interactive games such as ‘How I Met Your Murderer’ and ‘Mouse Busters: Water Gun Battle’ that offered students a chance to immerse themselves in a whirlwind of inspiration. INFINITUS -2024 proved to be a magnificent learning platform, offering students opportunities to collaborate, network and acquire 21st-century skills.

The event witnessed participation of renowned Bollywood playback singer Neeti Mohan, Moksha Band, Haricharan, DJ Notorious, Telugu DJ, and stand-up comedian Mouli. The pro-shows attracted a crowd of over 8,000 attendees including students and participants from across the country.

Additionally, the event featured over 30+ food stalls, recreational games and activities, and one of a kind automobile expo that showcased the exhibition of luxury cars on campus, further enriching the overall experience for attendees.

Director (Student Affairs) Anil Kumar Nigam in his address to the students, remarked, “Each competition, performance, and exhibit that was put up was a testament of hard work and passion,” as he congratulated the winners.

Revathi B, Associate Director (Student Affairs) said, “In my eyes, each one of you is a winner today; the perseverance and commitment that you exhibited towards the making of INFINITUS is commendable. Keep the spark of innovation, creativity, and team spirit forever alive.”