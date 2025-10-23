Technology will play pivotal role by 2047: JC

Bhimavaram: By 2047,technology will play a key role in every sphere — education, healthcare, and agriculture — in line with the vision of both the Central and State Governments, said West Godavari District Joint Collector T Rahul Kumar Reddy.

He was speaking at the West Godavari District Youth Festival 2025, organised by the Department of Youth Services in association with SRKR Engineering College here on Wednesday. The event featured a district-level Science Fair and Exhibition, inaugurated by the Joint Collector, who later interacted with students and reviewed the innovative models on display.

Students from several engineering colleges showcased projects designed to serve future generations, focusing on innovations that could assist during emergencies, support agriculture, and aid forest protection. Notably, several types of drones with diverse applications were exhibited.

SETVEL CEO KS Prabhakar Rao presided over the inaugural session. Speaking on the occasion, SRKR College Secretary and Correspondent SRK Nishanth Varma praised the students for their creative ideas, stating that technological innovation not only shapes the students’ future but also meets the evolving needs of society.

College Director Dr M Jagapathi Raju and Principal Dr KV Muralikrishnam Raju lauded the government’s emphasis on fostering innovation and appreciated the students for conducting practical experiments that benefit society.

Programme Coordinator Dr N Gopalakrishnamurthy and Chief Administrative Officer Ch Dilip Chakravarthy emphasised that SRKR Engineering College has been giving top priority to promoting innovation and creativity among students.

In his remarks, SETVEL CEO Prabhakar Rao mentioned that 135 projects from engineering colleges, polytechnics, high schools, and ITIs across the district participated in the science exhibition. He also announced that winners of the first and second prizes at the district level would represent West Godavari district in the upcoming State-level Science Competitions atAmaravati.