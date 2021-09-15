Telangana agrees to share Telugu Academy assets with AP

New Delhi: Telangana government has submitted to the Supreme Court that it was prepared to share the Telugu Academy assets with Andhra Pradesh in two weeks as per the directive of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, at the ratio of 52:48 as specified thereof in the bifurcation Act.

The SC had earlier directed the two states to amicably settle their disputes within three months with mutual consent.

The SC had asked the officials of the two states to sit down and come to a consensus within three months and said it would hold a hearing if there was no consensus.

The Telangana High Court too had earlier directed the staff working in Telugu academies in the two states to divide their assets, liabilities and funds within three months. The daily and contract staff working in the Telugu Academy regional centres under AP jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, filed a petition in the Telangana High Court last November, protesting against the non-payment of salaries from December 2019.

In January, a bench of the Telangana High Court, consisting of Justices Ramachandra Rao and Amarnath Gowda, heard the case and ordered wages to staff and also an additional compensation of Rs 3, 000 each for the delay to the employees. The Telangana government had challenged the orders.