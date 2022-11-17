Telangana govt. revived caste-based professions in the state: Niranjan Reddy

Telangana State Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy said that due to the many initiatives taken by the Telangana government and Chief Minister KCR, caste-based professions are being revived. He released prawns in the pond as part of the government's free fish distribution at Rangasamudra in Srirangapuram Mandal Center of Vanaparthi Constituency.



Speaking on this occasion, he said that the ponds in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh state use to end up in a dry state resulting in the migration of the fishermen. He reminded that the ponds have been filled under the Mission Kakatiya scheme after completing the pending projects free fish have been released in the ponds and given employment to the fishermen. He said that nutritious food available to the rural people in the form of fish and subsidized lambs will bring economic stability to the Golla Kurumas.

The minister said that the farmers lives have increased with Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, free 24-hour electricity, and irrigation facility. He explained that Telangana is the only state which provides compensation of Rs.5 lakh within 10 days for the death of a farmer due to any reason.

He alleged that the Central Government and other states are implementing the schemes by changing the names of the schemes implemented by Telangana. Zilla Parishad Chairman Lok Nath Reddy, TRS leaders, and officials participated in this program.