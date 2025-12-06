Telangana invites CM Naidu to Global Summit

Vijayawada: The Telangana government formally invited Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to participate in the upcoming Telangana Global Summit scheduled to be held on December 8 and 9 in Hyderabad. Telangana minister for roads and buildings Komatireddy Venkata Reddy met Naidu at his Undavalli residence on Friday and extended the official invitation.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Venkata Reddy said the summit aims to position Telangana as a leading hub for innovation, technology and global investment. He noted that Hyderabad’s IT ecosystem, built over decades, continues to expand, with nearly five lakh professionals employed in the Raheja Mindspace cluster developed after the establishment of HITEC City. Hyderabad, he added, now ranks second only to Bengaluru in India’s IT landscape.

The minister said all Chief Ministers across the country are being invited as part of the summit’s national outreach and expressed confidence that Naidu, described as a senior national leader with deep involvement in India’s technology growth story, would attend.

Venkata Reddy highlighted the rapid rise in land values in the Kokapet corridor, touching nearly Rs 100 crore per acre, as evidence of Telangana’s investment momentum. He said the State has begun developing a Future City and is establishing a new Skill University to address industry concerns that many engineering graduates lack job-ready capabilities.