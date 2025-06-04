Telangana State Formation Day celebrated at Raj Bhavan

Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer was the chief guest at 11th Telangana State Formation Day celebrations held at Durbar Hall at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday, organised under ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’ programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said Hyderabad city, the capital city of Telangana is popularly known as ‘Pearl City’ and the State has been for a long time, a meeting place of diverse languages and culture and the best example of India’s composite culture, pluralism and inclusiveness.

He said the region is well-known for its Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb and the State’s capital city - Hyderabad is often called a ‘miniature India’ and it is an important cultural hub of the Indian sub-continent.

The Governor said celebration of occasions like the Telangana Formation Day, brings people of different States together and gives us an opportunity to know each other in a better perspective and the ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’ programme aims to forge a strong relationship and bonding among all the people of the country, and promote mutual understanding between different States and Union Territories, through the concept of oneness.

The programme commenced with a video message of Jishnu Dev Varma, Governor of Telangana, followed by rendering of a melodious fusion song by Jai Sai Vaishnavi, traditional Telangana dance performance by Padma Priya, Divya Rani, Bindu Madhavi, Roja, Prathiba and Madhavi Reddy.

Dr M Hari Jawaharlal, Secretary to Governor, officials and staff members of Raj Bhavan, students from Telangana State studying in educational institutions in and around Vijayawada, attended the programme.