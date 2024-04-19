Live
Telugu Desam Party Gains Support in Cheepurupalli Constituency as 500 Families Join from YCP"
In a significant boost to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the Cheepurupalli Constituency, NDA candidate Shri Kimidi Kala venkata Rao welcomed about 500 families from Garbham Bhairipuram, Narasiyapet, Chellapuram, and Ravivalasa panchayats during a rally in Garbham Major Panchayat. As part of the election campaign, Rao covered the new members with party scarves and cordially invited them to join the TDP.
The event, which took place in Meraka Mudidam Mandal, saw a strong show of support for the TDP as families expressed their confidence in the party's principles and leadership. The decision to switch allegiance from the YCP to the TDP reflects a growing momentum for the party in the region.
Rao, expressing his gratitude for the new members, emphasized the importance of unity and cooperation in achieving the development goals of the constituency. The event marked a significant moment in the election campaign as the TDP gained momentum and support from the local community.
With the addition of 500 new families to its fold, the Telugu Desam Party is poised to make a strong impact in the upcoming elections in Cheepurupalli Constituency.