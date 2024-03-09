Telugu girl working as doctor dies in Australia after falling in a valley

A young doctor hailing from Ungutur in Krishna district, who tragically lost her life after a fatal fall into a valley during a trekking expedition in Australia. The aspiring doctor, aged 23, had recently completed her MBBS from Bond University, Gold Coast, Australia, and was pursuing her career at the Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital.

On the 2nd of this month, Ujwala embarked on a trekking excursion with her friends, seeking moments of joy and adventure, only for the outing to end in tragedy as she accidentally slipped and fell into the valley, succumbing to her injuries. The sudden and heartbreaking loss of Ujwala has plunged her parents, Vemuru Maithili and Venkateswara Rao, along with her relatives, into grief and sorrow.



With grieving hearts, the family informed that Ujwala's mortal remains will be brought to the residence of her grandparents, Moolpuru Ramesh, in Ertakpadu of Unguthuru Mandal for the final rites on Saturday.