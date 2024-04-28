Live
- PM Modi has already scored a century in first two phases of LS polls: Amit Shah
- Mamata expresses apprehension of division of anti-BJP votes in Bengal
- Rains likely in Andhra Pradesh for next three days
- BSF seizes heroin close to Pak border in Punjab
- India unstoppable under 'visionary' PM Modi: Rajnath Singh
- SP has already accepted defeat even before the battle is over: Yogi Adityanath
- 'Shehzada insulted Indian kings and emperors but forgot Aurangzeb's atrocities', PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi
- Despite having a woman CM, females in West Bengal most unsafe: JP Nadda
- Lives of daughters like Neha don’t matter to Congress, says PM Modi on K’taka student murder case
- BJD and BJP are working together, says Rahul
Just In
BSF seizes heroin close to Pak border in Punjab
The Border Security Force (BSF) seized heroin near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar district on Sunday.
The Border Security Force (BSF) seized heroin near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar district on Sunday.
“A QRT-based extensive search operation with meticulous planning backed by input regarding the presence of a suspected packet in the border area of Amritsar district was carried out,” the BSF said in a statement.
“During the search, the troops recovered one packet of suspected heroin of 440 grams. The narcotics were wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and a small LED light was attached to it. This recovery took place from a harvested crop field adjacent to Rajatal village in Amritsar (rural) district,” it said.
“A reliable input and swift response of BSF troops once again successfully foiled a smuggling attempt of narcotics from across the border,” the BSF added.
The BSF, responsible for safeguarding the 553-km long tough and challenging India-Pakistan border in Punjab, had said in 2023 that it detected and shot down 107 drones and seized 442.395 kg of heroin so far.