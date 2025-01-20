Telugu States' CM N. Chandrababu Naidu and CM A. Revanth Reddy’s Teams Meet in Zurich Ahead of World Economic Forum

The team of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is set to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, has arrived in Zurich, Switzerland. The delegation, including Union Minister Rammohan Naidu, state ministers Nara Lokesh, TG Bharat, and senior officials, received a warm welcome at Zurich Airport from the European Telugu Desam Party Forum members and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs).

Today, the team is scheduled to meet investors in Zurich as part of their efforts to boost economic engagement ahead of the global summit. In a notable development, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Minister Srinivas Goud, who are also attending the event, met with Chandrababu Naidu at the airport. The two Chief Ministers had a brief but cordial conversation, underscoring the collaboration between the two states. This meeting highlights the ongoing efforts of both state leaders to strengthen economic ties and explore investment opportunities on the global stage.



