Telugu student dies in America in a road accident

A 22-year-old AP student, lost his life in a road accident in America. The young man, who had gone to America for higher studies, left his parents in tears following his untimely death.

Hailing from Bodawada in Parchur mandal, Bapatla district, Achanta Revanth had traveled to America in December last year to pursue his B.Tech. studies at Dakota State University in the Madison area. According to his family members, he was on his way to a birthday party with three friends in a car when the fatal accident occurred early Tuesday morning Indian time.

Reports suggest that sudden changes in weather conditions, including smoke and snow, caused the car to lose control, resulting in the tragic accident that claimed the life of Revanth. The community in Bodavada is mourning the loss of the promising young student who had a bright future ahead.

The news of Achanta Revanth's demise has left his loved ones devastated, and the community is in deep sorrow over the loss of a promising young talent.