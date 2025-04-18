Telugu student from AP died in Texas road accident

A devastating road accident in Texas has claimed the life of 23-year-old Deepthi from Guntur, India. While walking with her friend, Snigdha, Deepthi was struck by a speeding car. Another student also lost their life in the incident, which occurred on April 12. Deepthi’s body is expected to arrive in Guntur by Saturday.

Deepthi was the eldest daughter of Hanumantha Rao and Ramadevi, residing in Rajendranagar, Guntur. Renowned for her academic excellence, she had topped her classes in the 10th grade, intermediate, and engineering. Her parents made the difficult decision to sell their farm in order to support her education in the United States, where she was pursuing a Master’s degree at the University of North Texas in Denton City, set to graduate in just one month.

On the day of the accident, Deepthi sustained severe head injuries, while Snigdha also suffered injuries but survived. Upon notification of the incident, Hanumantha Rao was contacted by Minister Dr. Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, who promptly alerted his team to ensure Deepthi received the best possible care. Tragically, Deepthi succumbed to her injuries on 15 April, leaving her family in profound sorrow.