Temple attacks due to government laxity: Chandrababu Naidu

Mangalagiri: TDP national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday expressed concern over the continuing attacks and demolitions at the temples in the state.



Naidu held the Jagan Mohan Reddy government's complacency responsible for the unabated demolitions of idols at the Hindu places of worship. It was unfortunate that the miscreants attacked and demolished idols at the Srivalli Devasena Sametha Subrahmanyeswara Swamy temple located atop Betagutta near Gonuguru village in Kuppam mandal.

In a statement here, the TDP chief said that the negligence of the government was making the miscreants bold enough to carry out more and more attacks on the temples. The Kuppam incident came as a big shock not only to the people of the Chittoor district but the entire state as a whole, he said.

Chandrababu Naidu said that if the Jagan regime had taken strong steps to nab the perpetrators of the temple attacks in the past, this incident would not have been repeated now. The ruling party leaders had no respect for the sentiments of the devotees of any religion.

The TDP chief said that the government was behaving atrociously by trying to take political advantage out of the temple attacks. There were no sincere efforts on the part of the Chief Minister or his ministers to prevent the attacks on religious places.