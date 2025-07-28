Temporary closure of tourist spots in Agency

Rampachodavaram (ASR District): Continuous heavy rains in the Godavari upper catchment areas and the agency regions of Alluri Sitharama Raju district are disrupting common conditions. Rainfall has severely affected road connectivity between some villages in the agency region. Overflowing streams and waterlogged roads have brought transportation to a standstill, making it difficult for locals to travel. Authorities are monitoring the situation and advising residents to avoid unnecessary travel until conditions improve. Tourist destinations under the Rampachodavaram ITDA limits have been temporarily closed, said ITDA Project Officer Katta Simhachalam.

He said incessant rains have caused hill streams to overflow dangerously, posing risks to visitors. People have been strictly advised not to attempt crossing swollen streams. Officials have been directed to install warning signboards at all tourist locations.

Tourist attractions such as Gudise, Chavadikota, Jalatarangini, Amruthadhara, Dumpavalasa, and Valasa waterfalls in Maredumilli mandal have been closed. Revenue and police personnel have been deployed at these spots to prevent the entry of tourists and ensure public safety.

Due to the rising water levels in the Godavari river, transportation to the famous Gandi Pochamma temple in Devipatnam mandal has been suspended. Similarly, boat tours from Rajamahendravaram to the popular tourist destination Papikondalu have also been halted as a safety precaution. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have advised the public to avoid travel in the flood-prone areas.