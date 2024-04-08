Ten families from Varikuntapadu mandal joins YSRCP

A significant shift in political allegiance was witnessed in Varikuntapadu mandal as 10 families from Totala Cheruvupalli village announced their decision to join the YSRCP on Sunday. The families, who were previously associated with the TDP, were welcomed into the YSRCP by party leader Mr. Mekapati Rajagopal Reddy, who presented them with party scarves.

The reason cited for this mass joining was the welfare schemes implemented by the YSRCP government. Former AMC Chairman Sheikh Ali Ahmed, Mandal Party President Mandalapu Tirupati Naidu, Society Director Jakkam Srinivas Reddy, District Executive No. Magunta Srinivasulu, and District SC Vice President Dasari Erra Obaiah were among the prominent leaders present at the joining ceremony. Additionally, village leaders and activists from Totala Cheruvupalli village were also part of the group that switched their allegiance to the YSRCP.

The move is seen as a significant blow to the TDP in the region, as the party is witnessing a vacating of its members in Varikuntapadu mandal. The shift in loyalty highlights the growing popularity of the YSRCP and its welfare initiatives among the people in the area.