Tenali sculptors make 13 ft Narendra Modi fibreglass statue

Sculptors Katuri Venkateswara Rao and his son Ravichandra with the fibreglass statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Surya Shilpasala in Tenali on Friday
Sculptors Katuri Venkateswara Rao and his son Ravichandra with the fibreglass statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Surya Shilpasala in Tenali on Friday

Highlights

Tenali (Guntur district): The sculptors of Surya Shilpasala moulded 13-ft fibreglass statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be installed in Bengaluru as per the wish of Karnataka BJP leaders, said Shilpasala Head Katuri Venkateswara Rao and his son Ravichandra.

MLA Annabattuni Sivakumar visited the Shilpasala on Friday and congratulated the sculptors for making such a beautiful statue.

The sculptors recalled that earlier they made the statue of Narendra Modi with iron scrap, which earned them nation-wide applaud. They hoped that this statue would also fetch them more name and fame across the country.

It may be recalled that they had made 21-ft statue of Puneet Raj Kumar and presently, they are making 27 ft statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

