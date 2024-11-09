Tenders to be called for flyover construction

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar said he has examined the construction design of a flyover proposed at Sankar Vilas Centre in Guntur.

He addressed the monthly review meeting on Guntur district development with the officials of R&B, GMC, Railway and NHAI at the Collectorate here on Friday. District Collector S Nagalakshmi, MLAs Naseer Ahmed, B Ramanjaneyulu and Galla Madhavi, MLCs KS Lakshmana Rao and Chandragiri Yesuratnam were present.

Speaking on this occasion, he said the existing 25 feet width flyover will be widened to 60 feet. The length of the flyover will be 900 feet to facilitate smooth flow of traffic.

The officials are preparing a detailed project report and tenders will be called in March 2025 and construction work will be completed in July 2026.

He further said that he will speak to the railway officials and start the land acquisition process at Syamalanagar, IRR and Nidamarru. He further said that he reviewed the sanitation, and the GMC will bring e-autos into functioning.