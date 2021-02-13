Tense situations prevailed in Pesaravai village with the voters of YSRC and TDP indulge in scuffle

Kurnool: Tense situations prevailed at Pesaravai village in Gadivemula Mandal of Panyam constituency with the voters of YSRC and TDP indulged in a scuffle.

According to information, an elderly woman, a resident of Pesaravai village happened to go to the polling centre to cast her vote. In the meantime, the voters of ruling YSRC and TD parties intercepted her and said they will assist up to polling Station. With regard to taking the elderly woman up to polling booth, the YSRC and TD men indulged in oral argument and in no time it resulted to scuffle. In the scuffle, the shirts of TD men wore torn with this the situations became worse. High tension prevailed in the village for some time.

However, the police who are on alert acted spontaneously and brought the situations to control. Based on the complaints lodged by the two-party men, the police were known to have filed cases.

Pesaravai is one among the other 16-gram panchayats, where polling is going on, in Gadivemula Mandal.

Former MLA, BC Janardhan Reddy House arrest.

The cops of Banaganapalle has house arrested the former TD party Banaganapalle MLA, BC Janardhan Reddy. Reasons behind house arrest were not revealed.