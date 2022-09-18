Tension broke in Anantapur due to clashes between two groups of TDP

The differences between the TDP Leaders in the Anantapur district have once again erupted creating tension after an altercation took place between former MLA Vaikuntham Prabhakar Chowdary and followers of JC Prabhakar Reddy in Khaja Nagar.



As part of the Badude Badudu program launched by TDP against the YSRCP government, former MLA Vaikuntham Prabhakar Choudhary and JC Prabhakar Reddy's followers organised programs in Khaja Nagar. In this order, there was a fight and an argument between the two groups. The police immediately intervened and dispersed both sides.



The police suggested to take permission before organising the programs. The police told the leaders of both sides to calm down the conflict. Anantapur DSP Srinivasa has made it clear that since Act 30 is in force in Anantapur, any program should have the permission of the police and warned of strict action.

