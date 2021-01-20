Tension erupts in Gollapudi as Devineni Uma announces protest in solidarity to Amaravati farmers

Vijayawada: Tense situation prevailed once again at Gollapudi on Wednesday and police are on high alert as former irrigation minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao announced that he would participate in protests expressing solidarity to the Amaravati farmers in Amaravati.

Uma has appealed for meeting and protest of farmers in Gollapudi today.

The farmers agitation reached 400 days today.

On the other hand city police clamped prohibitory orders under section 144 at Gollapudi and implementation of section 30 of the Police Act 3 in commissionerate limits.

Commissioner of police B Srinivasulu has issued orders prohibiting dharna, meetings and processions. He said police permission is must for taking out processions, staging protests and meetings and gathering of more than five people is not allowed.