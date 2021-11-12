Tension grips at Kakinada collectorate amid altercation between students and police over protests

The students of Ideal Aided College in Kakinada, East Godavari district staged an agitation at the Collectorate on Friday. They protested in demand to retain their colleges as an aided institution. Hundreds of students marched to the collectorate as a demonstration from the college on Samarlakota Road.



During this sequence, an altercation took place between the police and the students. The students broke through the barricades placed across the collectorate.

There was a scuffle between the police and the students on this occasion. The police detained the students and sent them out from inside the collectorate and closed the main gate. The students continued to protest in front of the collectorate during the heavy rains.

District Revenue Officer CH Sathi Babu came to the students and discussed. The students were reassured that the matter would be brought to the attention of the government.

It is known that the government of Andhra Pradesh led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to merge the aided institutions in government. However, the government stated that the interested institutions and willing to merge in the government can do so. Meanwhile, there is war of words between ruling and opposition parties over the merger of aided institutions.