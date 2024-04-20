Tension grips at Vijayawada CP office amid Vaddera colony residents protest

The residents of Vijayawada Payakapuram Vaddera Colony caused tension at the Vijayawada CP office on Saturday as they demanded that Vemula Durga Rao be shown in the case of the attack on CM Jagan.

The protesters gathered in front of the CP office gate, stating that Durga Rao had not been shown for the last six days.

Upon receiving this information, the Suryarapeta police promptly arrived at the scene to handle the situation and are currently pacifying with the protesters