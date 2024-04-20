  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Tension grips at Vijayawada CP office amid Vaddera colony residents protest

Tension grips at Vijayawada CP office amid Vaddera colony residents protest
x
Highlights

The residents of Vijayawada Payakapuram Vaddera Colony caused tension at the Vijayawada CP office on Saturday as they demanded that Vemula Durga Rao...

The residents of Vijayawada Payakapuram Vaddera Colony caused tension at the Vijayawada CP office on Saturday as they demanded that Vemula Durga Rao be shown in the case of the attack on CM Jagan.

The protesters gathered in front of the CP office gate, stating that Durga Rao had not been shown for the last six days.

Upon receiving this information, the Suryarapeta police promptly arrived at the scene to handle the situation and are currently pacifying with the protesters

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X