Tension grips in Telugu Desam Party as five MLA's skip the TDLP meeting

As many as five MLA's have skipped the TDLP meeting chaired by Chandrababu Naidu to discuss the strategies to be adopted in the Assembly session, which begins on Monday. MLAs Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Vasupalli Ganesh, Ashok and Anani Bhawani who were absent to meeting has sent a message to the party high command stating they could not attend the meeting due to personal reasons.

"However, five MLAs who are absent for the meeting will attend the assembly proceedings tomorrow, " party sources said. On the other hand, 12 MLCs also didn't turn up for the meeting.

Since the YCP government is likely to introduce key bills during the Assembly sessions, the party has already issued a whip to the TDP MLA's. Rebel MLAs Vallabhaneni Vamsi and Maddli Giri have also brought under whip. The party high command has warned serious action against the leaders who violate the whip. With MLAs and MLCs absence, tension grips in TDP and Chandrababu Naidu.