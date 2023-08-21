Tension grips Nandaluru PS over girl’s abduction

Nandaluru(Annamayya district): Tension prevailed at Nagireddypalle village after protestors argued with police over their failure to trace missing girl on Sunday. One K Mallikarjuna of Nagireddypalle of Nandaluru mandal lodged a complaint with Nandaluru police station over missing of his 17-year-old daughter on Saturday.

However, the parents alleged that police did not initiated any action over the issue despite their several appeals. Mallikarjuna along with his relatives launched a protest in front of the police station seeking action on the issue. Circle Inspector Pullaiah told the media persons on Sunday the CC TV footage showed that the minor girl left along with one Ravi of the same village by scooter on Saturday.

The CI said during investigation it was revealed that the duo went towards Chitwel on Saturday night and later their mobile phones were switched off. He said that searching operations have been launched in this regard and action would be initiated against the accused on the charges of abducting minor girl.