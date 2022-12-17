Tension in Macherla as TDP, YSRCP activists clash

Narasaraopet: Macherla town witnessed violent scenes on Friday as TDP and YSRCP activists clashed with each other with rods, stones and bottles.

YSRCP activists were alleged to have set on fire some vehicles of TDP leaders and the house of Macherla in-charge J Brahmanand Reddy.

It all began when TDP activists went to a ward in Macherla as part of 'Idemi Kharma Mana Rashtraniki' programme. YSRCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy who was leading the party's door-to-door campaign took objection saying that the TDP activists cannot enter the ward and it resulted in a clash between the two sides. Reddy talking to the media denied that the YSRCP activists were involved in the clash. He said it was making of TDP to blame the YSRCP.

Activists of both sides were seen attacking each other with sticks, stones and rods on the road. The police it appears had failed in making proper arrangements and by 9 pm the situation appeared to be going out of hand.

Many activists from both sides were reported to have been injured. While TDP leaders said that the police had checked their vehicles for any kind of lethal weapons including sticks and rods but allowed YSRCP activists to carry weapons. It is also learnt that Section-144 was in vogue in the area where serious clashes took place. TDP State president K Atchannaidu tried to contact the DGP and other police officials but there was no response from them, party leaders said.

Police resorted to lathi-charge but still were unable to control the situation. Following this, police moved additional forces to Macherla.