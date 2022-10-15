Tension in Nidadavole as YSRCP intercepts farmers' padayatra

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Amaravati Farmers' maha padayatra met with resistance from YSRCP supporters at Nidadavole town in East Godavari district on Friday. Tension prevailed for some time when the demonstrators displaying placards in support of three capitals, tried to block the march. They protested Amaravati farmers with black balloons at Ganesh Centre in Nidadavolu. Farmers raised slogans in support of Amaravati and the YSRCP supporters replied in support of the three capitals.

The YSRCP supporters said that the development of the State is possible only with three capitals.

They arrived at the venue about three hours before the farmers' arrival. Police set up barricades but failed to prevent the agitators from crossing them.

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam, BJP, CPI and other political parties and various public organisations supported farmers' march. A large crowd greeted the farmers.

Regardless of the protests and slogans, the farmers' march went on even in rain. Friday is the 33rd day of maha padayatra. Amaravati Farmers' JAC said that farmers will complete 14 km walk today and will reach Brahmana Gudem village in Chagallu mandal of Kovvur constituency by the evening.

As per the schedule, the Amaravati Farmers' maha padayatra should enter Rajamahendravaram through the road-cum-rail bridge on October 17. Since the government closed this bridge for a week under the pretext of urgent repairs, farmers have to walk through Dowleswaram Barrage or Gammon Bridge.

But there are doubts whether permission will be given or not for the route change in the name of traffic congestion. Amaravati JAC spokesperson said that a decision will be taken after a meeting with East Godavari district JAC.