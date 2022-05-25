Tension prevailed at Ravulapalem

Ravulapalem ( Konaseema District): Tension prevailed in Ravulapalem of Konaseema district in view of the call "Chalo Ravulapalem" on Wednesday. Heavy police are deployed in Ravulapalem to prevent any untoward incident leading to violence and destruction. And special forces are deployed at the house of Kothapeta MLA Chirla Jagga Reddy. The Konaseema Sadhan Samiti gave a call to conduct the rally from Hero Honda Show Room to the MRO office. But, the whole Ravulapalem is in the control of the police and hence their proposal plan to conduct the rally may fizzle out.

The National highway at Ravulapalem is completely under the control of the police. Every bus and vehicle is being checked by the police. As per orders of the Eluru Range DIG G. Pal Raju huge contingent of police is deployed. The police are ready to face any untoward incident in Ravulpalem. The police planned and took necessary steps to prevent the repetition of the incidents in Ravulaplem. In every street and lane, the presence of police is felt. Many of the shops are also closed. Due to a lack of signals, the mobile is not working. And people are ignorant of the happenings in and around Ravulapalem.

East Godavari District Superintendent of Police Aiswara Rastogi made it clear that people can't move or gather in groups or a group of five persons also will not be allowed. He said that rallies and protests will not be permitted under section 144. SP Rastogi said that in the Ravulapalem section 144 has been imposed and no meetings or rallies are permitted. He said that 300 police personnel have been deployed in Ravulapalem. SP Rastogi appealed to the people not to come out of their houses unless there is urgent work. He said that Ravulapalem is also under the control of the Police.

The tension in the Ravulapalem escalated as the protesters came to Ravulapalem and hid themselves in private houses. The police identified many of the protesters and took in to the custody. The police are also ordering for the closures of the shops. By observing the sly movements of the protesters they are arresting them immediately.