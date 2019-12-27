Tension prevails all over as the AP Cabinet meeting begins at Secretariat

The cabinet meet under the auspices of AP chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has begun in Amaravati. The meeting has got importance as a key decision on the matter of the three capitals will be taken.

The main agenda of the cabinet meeting was to discuss and decide on a report given by a panel of experts headed by retired IAS officer GN Rao on the state development of the state including the capital.

On the other hand, the protests of 29 villagers to move the capital from Amaravati has reached the tenth day today. The architects, lawyers, trade and trade associations have formed the Amaravati Conservation Council (JAC) and are fighting against the government, demanding the abolition of the three capital model. Various parties have expressed support for the capital farmers' concerns. These concerns have led to a tense situation in the capital villages as well as in Krishna and Guntur districts.

It is reported that a cabinet meeting is likely to be decided by appointing a ministerial subcommittee to discuss with the concerned farmers. The cabinet meeting will discuss issues such as finalizing reservation in local bodies elections, setting up a veterinary polytechnic in Kurnool and applying support prices for some other crops.