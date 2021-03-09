Tension prevails as protesters burn tyres, block traffic in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: The slogan 'Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku' grew louder on Tuesday as scores of protesters burnt tyres, rounded off administrative building of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited and blocked the vehicles of the RINL personnel marching ahead.

RINL director (Finance) VV Venu Gopal Rao's car was blocked on the road. He sought police security as the agitators tried to attack him when he was trying to reach the office on foot.

Meanwhile, trade union representatives, volunteers and family members of the employees expressed their ire against the Centre's decision to handover VSP to the private sector by burning tyres and blocking the traffic.

As a part of the protest, they continued squatting on the road, raising slogans since Monday evening.