Tension prevails as TDP, YSRCP leaders exchange heated arguments

Visakhapatnam: A protocol dispute arose between the TDP and YSRCP leaders at Akkayyapalem in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

In the presence of Visakha North constituency coordinator KK Raju, heated arguments were exchanged between both the parties.

GVMC Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari and constituency coordinator KK Raju made arrangements for the foundation stone laying ceremony for development works worth Rs 1.53 crore in the 26th ward of the GVMC.

Local TDP corporator Mukka Shravani raised an objection over the protocol followed during the programme. She alleged that the ruling party violated the protocol and asked why so many YSRCP corporators came to the programme organised in her ward.

A war of words exchanged between the two party activists which led to mild jostling, triggering tension. Meanwhile, GVMC TDP floor leader Peela Srinivasa Rao and corporator M Shravani sustained minor injuries in the clash.

Some of the TDP activists were attacked by the ruling party leaders during the verbal exchange.

The TDP leaders questioned why the ruling party was not following the protocol and neglecting the local corporator.

The police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.