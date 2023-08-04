Live
Just In
Tension prevails in Annamayya district as YSRCP and TDP leaders clash
A tense atmosphere prevailed in Annamayya district during Chandrababu's visit after YSRCP and TDP leaders clashed.
A tense atmosphere prevailed in the Annamayya district during Chandrababu's visit after YSRCP and TDP leaders clashed. As soon as Chandrababu Naidu reached the Angallu of Kurabalakota mandal, the YSRCP cadre came onto the road and staged a protest against Chandrababu Naidu's visit.
In this background, an argument took place between YSRCP and TDP workers, which led to an attack on both sides.
However, the police who were alert took steps to avoid untoward incidents and held lathi-charged to disperse the agitators. Due to this, there was a tense atmosphere at Angallu. On the other hand, heavy police forces have been deployed.
The Telugu Desam Party National President Chandrababu Naidu was on his tour of Rayalaseema to inspect the irrigation projects. As part of it, Chandrababu was to Annamayya district on Friday to hold a roadshow.
Naidu is making all-out efforts ahead of next year's elections and touring the districts on a regular basis to woo the voters.