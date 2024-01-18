Tension prevails in Gudivada with YSRCP and TDP programs in NTR's death anniversary

The death anniversary of late NTR, the founder president of TDP and former chief minister of undivided AP, has brought about political turmoil in Gudiwada. Both the TDP and YSRCP are organising competitive programs to honour NTR's legacy and the atmosphere in the Gudivada is tense. The police have increased security measures to prevent any untoward incidents.

The TDP cadre have made all the arrangements for Chandrababu 'Ra Kadali Ra' meeting and NTR's death anniversary programs on Mudinepalli Road in Gudivada. The road has been filled with TDP banners.

On the other hand, YSRCP MLA Kodali Nani is also organizing NTR's funeral program. Posters and flexi have been put up. The police sources are worried that the disturbances witnessed during Ranga's death programs by the YSRCP may be repeated during NTR's death anniversary. The situation in Gudivada is tense due to the political turmoil surrounding this event.