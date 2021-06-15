Tension prevails in Kadapa after a man murders his relative and commits suicide

Kadapa: Tension prevailed in Nallapureddypalle village of Pulivendula mandal with Prasad Reddy killed his relative Pardhasaradhi Reddy(48) by firing him with country made Pistol later he committed suicide by firing himself with the same weapon. Pradhasaradhi Reddy who was an software engineer died on spot, while the accused succumbed to injuries while under going treatment at Pulivendula area hospital around 9.10AM. Reasons not established. This incident occurred around 8AM on Tuesday.

According to the sources property dispute between duo might have reason for leading the incident. A 65 years old prasad Reddy earlier worked as MPTC of Pulivendula mandal, and his wife Varalakshmi presently was MPP of same mandal. Pulivendula police registered the case and are investigating.