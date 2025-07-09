Tensions flare up in Nellore over Prasanna’s abusive talk

Nellore: Atense situation gripped Nellore district on Tuesday following highly objectionable comments made by former Kovur MLA and YSRCP leader Nallapureddy Prasannakumar Reddy against the current MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy escalating into a significant law and order concern on Tuesday.

The controversy stems from a press conference held in Kovur where Prasannakumar Reddy made critical remarks about Prasanthi Reddy’s personal life. He even alleged that Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy (Prasanthi Reddy’s husband) was facing a life threat from his wife. In response, several TDP MLAs and MLCs, including Kotamreddy Sridhar, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, Dagumati Venkata Krishna Reddy and MLC Beeda Ravichandra have vehemently demanded an open apology from Prasannakumar Reddy. They warned of severe consequences if he failed to do so.

Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy asserted that Prasannakumar Reddy’s actions were driven by an inability to stomach the development witnessed in the Kovur constituency under Prasanthi Reddy’s leadership, leading him to resort to character assassination.

Sarvepalle MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy criticised Prasannakumar Reddy, alleging a pattern of disrespect towards even senior political figures like former chief ministers Nandamuri Tarakarama Rao and N Chandrababu Naidu, who he claimed were instrumental in his political career.

Kavali MLA Dagumati Venkata Krishna Reddy and TDP MLC Beeda Ravichandra also called for stern action against Prasannakumar Reddy for his abusive language directed at the Kovur MLA.

However, Prasanna Kumar Reddy has remained unyielding, stating there would be no compromise and he stands by his comments against Prasanthi Reddy. He even declared his readiness to face imprisonment alongside Kakani Govardhan Reddy, reiterating his refusal to apologise to the Kovur MLA.

Meanwhile, Kovur MLA Prasanthi Reddy lodged a formal complaint with additional SP Ch Soujanya on Tuesday, demanding Prasannakumar Reddy’s immediate arrest. Speaking to the media later, Prasanthi Reddy announced her intention to file a defamation suit against Prasannakumar Reddy for his objectionable remarks.

It’s worth noting that during the Monday press conference in Kovur, Prasannakumar Reddy had specifically alleged that Prasanthi Reddy married Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy years ago through blackmail. He further claimed that Prabhakar Reddy’s life was in danger due to Prasanthi Reddy’s alleged conspiracy to eliminate her husband.