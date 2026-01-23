Lost Bollywood epic featuring Rajinikanth, Hema Malini and Shatrughan Sinha finally gets release after 37 years

Mumbai: After almost four decades in limbo, the long-awaited Hindi film Hum Mein Shahenshah Kaun — starring iconic actors Rajinikanth, Hema Malini and Shatrughan Sinha — is finally set for theatrical release, delighting fans of classic Bollywood cinema.

The multi-starrer, originally shot in 1989 but never released, has been revived and restored for modern audiences. Produced under the banner of Raja Roy Films and presented by Rex Music Entertainment, the project brings together a stellar ensemble that also includes Anita Raj, Prem Chopra, Sharat Saxena, Sharad Saxena and late cinema legends Amrish Puri and Jagdeep.

Directed by the late Harmesh Malhotra and featuring dialogues by the celebrated duo Salim–Faiz, the film’s music was composed by the legendary Laxmikant–Pyarelal with lyrics by Anand Bakshi, while choreography was by Saroj Khan — makers who defined mainstream Hindi cinema in its golden era.

Despite being fully shot, Hum Mein Shahenshah Kaun was never certified for release at the time due to a series of setbacks. Producer Raja Roy endured personal tragedy, including the devastating loss of his young son after relocating to London, and the film was further delayed by the untimely death of director Malhotra. These events left the project shelved indefinitely.

Now, the film has undergone careful restoration and technical enhancement, including AI-assisted visual and audio upgrades, 4K remastering and 5.1 surround sound — all aimed at preserving the original performances and narrative integrity while bringing it up to contemporary theatrical standards.

Producer Raja Roy expressed gratitude that the film will finally reach audiences after enduring “grief, setbacks and long silence”. He said its release feels like “destiny fulfilled,” a remarkable turnaround for a project once thought lost to time.

This unprecedented release offers viewers a rare cinematic glimpse into Bollywood’s vibrant past, showcasing legendary stars in a film born out of perseverance and revived through modern technology.