Greetings Pour In for Nara Lokesh on Birthday

Warm birthday greetings poured in on Tuesday for Andhra Pradesh Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, with ministers, Members of Parliament, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, party workers and supporters extending wishes in large numbers.

Lokesh’s wife, Nara Brahmani, also conveyed her birthday greetings. Several senior leaders highlighted his role in governance and party activities on the occasion.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan extended his heartfelt wishes to Lokesh through a post on the social media platform X. In his message, Pawan Kalyan praised Lokesh for initiating reforms in the state’s education system aimed at benefiting future generations, strengthening coordination between teachers and parents, and improving school infrastructure.

He also lauded Lokesh’s efforts to attract IT companies to the state and enhance employment opportunities for the youth. Pawan Kalyan said he prayed for Lokesh to be blessed with good health, strength and happiness to continue serving the people and contribute to Andhra Pradesh’s development.