  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Greetings Pour In for Nara Lokesh on Birthday

  • Created On:  23 Jan 2026 12:10 PM IST
Greetings Pour In for Nara Lokesh on Birthday
X

y greetings poured in on Tuesday for Andhra Pradesh Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, with ministers, Members of Parliament, Telugu Desam Party

Warm birthday greetings poured in on Tuesday for Andhra Pradesh Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, with ministers, Members of Parliament, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, party workers and supporters extending wishes in large numbers.

Lokesh’s wife, Nara Brahmani, also conveyed her birthday greetings. Several senior leaders highlighted his role in governance and party activities on the occasion.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan extended his heartfelt wishes to Lokesh through a post on the social media platform X. In his message, Pawan Kalyan praised Lokesh for initiating reforms in the state’s education system aimed at benefiting future generations, strengthening coordination between teachers and parents, and improving school infrastructure.

He also lauded Lokesh’s efforts to attract IT companies to the state and enhance employment opportunities for the youth. Pawan Kalyan said he prayed for Lokesh to be blessed with good health, strength and happiness to continue serving the people and contribute to Andhra Pradesh’s development.

Tags

Nara Lokesh birthdayPawan Kalyan wishesAndhra Pradesh Education MinisterIT reforms in APTDP leaders greetings
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

All set for Radhasapthami, says TTD chief

After a successful conduct of annual brahmotsavams and Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanams, TTD is now set to conduct Radha Sapthami in a big way on January 25, asserted TTD Chairman BR Naidu.

All set for Radhasapthami, says TTD chief

National News

More
Share it
X