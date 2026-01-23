YS Jagan Pays Tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paid rich tributes to freedom fighter and Azad Hind Fauj founder Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Tuesday.

In a message posted on his X account, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Netaji firmly believed freedom was not something to be granted by others but had to be achieved through struggle. He noted that Netaji’s life was defined by patriotism, courage, discipline and an indomitable fighting spirit.

The former Chief Minister said that the path of struggle shown by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose continues to inspire generations even today, and expressed his heartfelt tributes to the legendary freedom fighter on his birth anniversary.