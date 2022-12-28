TGV flays YSRCP govt for finding fault with opposition

Kurnool: Former BJP Rajya Sabha MP TG Venkatesh criticised the State government for stating that the opposition parties were creating hurdles to shifting the High Court to Kurnool.

The State government has to send the proposal to the Central government, but no such proposal has so far been sent. In fact, the setting up of the High Court in Kurnool was clearly furnished in Rayalaseema declaration, he said.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, TG Venkatesh came down heavily on Ministers in the State for making announcements that land has been allocated for setting up High Court in Kurnool. He pointed out that shifting of High Court needs the consent of the Supreme Court, Central government and the President of India.

Without sending proposal from the State government to the Central government they were just making allegations on the opposition parties. He said that first a resolution to shift the High Court should be passed in the Assembly and then sent to the Central government. He said that the Centre would do nothing in this regard unless the State government takes the initiative, he said.

Giving clarity on the alliance with the Jana Sena party, Venkatesh said that they were having good understanding and will definitely travel with Jana Sena.

Replying to a query on TDP, he said anything can happen as there would be no permanent rivals or friends among the political parties.

TG Venkatesh said that the BJP has declared Raghavendra as its party candidate for the election to MLC Graduates' constituency. He appealed to the people to support Raghavendra and ensure his thumping victory. So far around 2.90 lakh graduates have been registered as voters, he said.