‘Thalliki Vandanam’ from next academic year: Minister

Addanki: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravikumar announced that the ‘Thalliki Vandanam’ programme will be implemented from the next academic year.

The minister distributed bicycles to the students at the Government Girls’ High School in Addanki on Friday and informed them that the government would provide Rs 15000 per every school-going child to their mothers from the next academic year under the programme.

Speaking after distributing 309 bicycles to the girls, with the support from ASSIST Chilakaluri Pet, Minister Ravi Kumar observed that providing free bicycles to female students encourages them to pursue education and will help reduce dropout rate among girls. He recollected that bicycles had previously been distributed to some students at the same school, and said the present distribution was in response to requests from the remaining students. The Minister announced plans to distribute free bicycles to female students across all schools in the Addanki constituency soon.

He emphasised that the NDA government under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is taking all necessary steps to establish Andhra Pradesh as a role model in education nationwide. He stated that State Education Minister Nara Lokesh is working diligently to make school education in AP the best in the country. The Minister advised students to study hard and gain recognition from the state.

In another programme at the Municipal Office, Ravi Kumar received petitions and heard about issues from residents. During this event, he distributed the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund cheques worth Rs 1.38 crore to 89 beneficiaries. He highlighted Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s efforts towards the welfare of disadvantaged communities and stated that many people are receiving support through the CM’s Relief Fund. Ravikumar directed officials to address the petitions received from the public promptly.