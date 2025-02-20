...thanks PM, HM for ₹608 cr flood relief

Vijayawada : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for sanctioning Rs 608.08 crore for the state under disaster and flood relief.

Naidu, whose TDP is a key partner in BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, took to X to thank the Prime Minister and Home Minister on behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Out of the Rs 1,554.99 crore allocated to all states under disaster and flood relief, Andhra Pradesh has got Rs 608.08 crore.

The High-Level Committee (HLC), under the chairmanship of the Union home minister and minister of cooperation Amit Shah, approved Rs 1,554.99 crore of additional Central assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to five states, affected by flood, flash flood, landslides, cyclonic storm during last year.

The HLC approved Central assistance of Rs 1,554.99 crore to five states from NDRF, subject to an adjustment of 50 per cent of the opening balance for the year available in the SDRF. Out of the total amount of Rs 1554.99 crore, Rs 608.08 crore has been approved for Andhra Pradesh, Rs 170.99 crore for Nagaland, Rs 255.24 crore for Odisha, Rs 231.75 crore for Telangana and Rs 288.93 crore for Tripura.

According to an official release, this additional assistance is over and above the funds released by the Centre to the states in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), already placed at the disposal of the states.