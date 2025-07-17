The Hans India anniversary celebrated at Prasanthi Nilayam

Puttaparthi: The anniversary celebrations of the leading English daily newspaper, The Hans India, were held with great enthusiasm at Prasanthi Nilayam, the global spiritual hub in Puttaparthi. RJ Ratnakar, Managing Director of the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, cut the ceremonial cake and conveyed his heartfelt wishes to the newspaper’s management and staff.

On this special occasion, he extended his blessings and expressed his hope that the organisation would continue to progress with renewed energy and inspiration, under the divine guidance of Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

The event was attended by HMTV Regional Coordinator Mr. Payyavula Praveen Kumar, RM Srinivasulu, and Sri Sathya Sai & Anantapur staff reporter Prathap, along with other team members and Sai devotees.

As part of the celebrations, HMTV and Hans India staff felicitated RJ Ratnakar with a memento, presenting as a token of respect and gratitude, and also captured special moments with him in a photo session.