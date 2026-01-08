Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla gets May 2026 theatrical release

Mumbai: The makers of the much-awaited film Bhooth Bangla have officially announced its release date. The horror-comedy, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, is set to arrive in cinemas on May 15, 2026, much to the excitement of fans.

The film marks the grand reunion of actor Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan after 14 years. The duo is known for delivering some of Bollywood’s most loved comedy films, and their return together in the horror-comedy genre has raised high expectations. With Priyadarshan’s mastery over slapstick humour and Akshay’s impeccable comic timing, Bhooth Bangla is expected to recreate the magic that audiences have been missing on the big screen.

On Wednesday, the makers took to social media to unveil the film’s poster and confirm the release date. Sharing the announcement, they wrote, “Bangle se ek khabar aayi hai! The doors open on 15th May 2026. See you in cinemas #BhoothBangla.”

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani and Wamiqa Gabbi. Portions of the film have been shot across Rajasthan, Jaipur and Hyderabad, adding visual richness and cultural flavour to the narrative.

Bhooth Bangla reportedly revolves around a mysterious haunted house and the chaos that unfolds around it. Staying true to Priyadarshan’s signature style, the film aims to blend light horror with accessible humour, focusing more on situational comedy and classic comic timing rather than intense scares. The makers are banking on the growing popularity of horror-comedies to make the film a crowd-pleaser.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor and Akshay Kumar under the banners of Balaji Telefilms and Cape of Good Films. The film is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali. The story is written by Akash A Kaushik, with the screenplay by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair and Priyadarshan, and dialogues by Rohan Shankar.

With its strong cast, experienced creative team and a promising genre blend, Bhooth Bangla is poised to be one of the major theatrical releases of 2026.