Tannirbhavi beach set for three-day sports and cultural extravaganza

Mangaluru: The scenic Tannirbhavi Beach will come alive with sports, culture and innovation as the fourth edition of the Mangaluru Triathlon, Beach Marathon and Beach Festival unfolds from January 9 to 11, Tapasya Foundation Managing Trustee Sabitha R. Shetty said on Monday.

Addressing the media, Shetty said the festival is being organised with a strong social commitment, as all funds raised will be utilised for cancer palliative care. The beach festival will include a series of Olympic-level endurance competitions such as duathlon, sprint and Olympic-distance triathlons, team relay events, and a 40-km cycling challenge, drawing participants from various parts of the state and country.

Adding to the festive spirit, several side events have been planned, including an Agri-Tech Expo, state-level science exhibition, beachside startup conclave, bike stunt show, cultural dance competitions, and the SFI National Open Water Swimming Championship.

One of the key attractions will be the State-Level Beach Wrestling Championship, organised in collaboration with the Karnataka Wrestling Association. The championship will be inaugurated on January 9 at 4 pm and will see participation from accomplished wrestlers who have represented the state and country at national and international events. Matches will be held in Under-15 and Under-17 categories for both men and women.

Wrestlers’ weigh-ins will be conducted between 8 am and 10 am on January 9, followed by bouts starting at 3.30 pm.

The final and third-place matches across all categories will be held on January 10 at 3.30 pm. Senior officials including Karnataka Beach Wrestling Committee Vice-President Nithyananda Shetty and other organisers were present at the press meet.