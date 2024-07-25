The Kurnool Sub Registrar office a "Den for Corruption" - 13 acres of prohibited land "Budan Khan Maseed " registered to a realtor

Kurnool Sub Registrar office has became a "Den for Corruption". Any kind of land on par with endowments, wakf, assigned or government can be registered without hesitation. Nature of land doesn't matter here whatever matter is the money. Recently a big corruption of the Sub Registrar has come to fore. He has registered a wakf land "Budan Khan Maseed" measuring nearly 13 acres located in survey no.154 at Joharapuram village to a realtor.



It is learnt that he has taken nearly one crore from the realtor. The realtor in turn has converted into plots and sold to the people. Again for registering the.plots on the purchasers name the Sub Registrar is learnt to be demanding Rs.3 to Rs.5 lakhs to each plot.

In fact the wakf land "Budan Khan Maseed" is registered under prohibited land. When the land belong to wakf board and prohibited how come the Sub Registrar has registered to a realtor is now become a hot topic. Another interesting factor is despite the issue has become a hot topic in the district, why the district registrar and the DIG stamps and registrations are mute instead of taking action on the Sub Registrar.

The Hans India spoke to the Kurnool Sub Registrar Praveen on the issue and asked his version how was the wakf board lands "Budan Khan Maseed" thought it is in Prohibited list registered. Praveen instead of giving his version has pleaded not to publish the report. "If published I have to wash hands with my job", said Praveen. It is learnt that Praveen is making rounds to collector office to rectify the mistake done by him.

The Hans India even spoke to Kalyani the DIG stamps and registrations, Kalyani and asked about the issue. She said the issue is being probed. The interesting factor is despite several days of happening the issue, no action has been taken on the persons responsible.

The Minister for Minorities, NMD Farooq on an occassion has stated that they will initiate stringent action if any one is involved in registering the wakf board lands. The officials of Registration department with the support of the leaders in the previous government have done such things, allege people.